Carrick Academy rugby teams are the best in the west

Carrick Academy were announced as Black Conference winners for this season at the weekend.

The league is made up of the elite schools in the West of Scotland who can field sides at every age level on a Saturday morning with points being awarded for each side, 3 for a win, 2 for a draw and 1 for a loss.

Last season Carrick finished 8th out of nine in the conference which was the first year of the new structure.

For them to win this is a huge achievement and means they are the best state school in the West and also one of the top 20 overall schools in the country. Given that most of the schools they play against are private schools then the sense of achievement is even greater.

Gordon Brown Head of Rugby said: “To say we are proud and delighted to win the Black conference would be an understatement. Last season we were just happy to be competing at this level with so many independent schools in the league however for us to win the title just goes to show what talented young people we have. I also can’t sing the praises highly enough of the 5 strong development team of Michael Kirk (Development Officer), Kyle Johnson (Admin Manager) and our 3 Modern Apprentices Shania Irvine, Jamie Reid and Aiden Strachan. This also would not be possible without the support from parents, volunteers, sponsors, Shona Stevens and the senior management team at Carrick Academy as well as close links with Girvan Academy which are supported hugely by Head Teacher Alan Rattery, PT PE Scott Ireland and Mr McMurdo.

Carrick U15 girls are playing in the Scottish Cup Final on Friday 9th December against Shawlands Academy.

This game will be played on the main pitch at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow and will kick off at 3:30pm.

Anyone who wishes to go and support the girls in the final are more than welcome. The supporters buses are £10 which includes the game and bus. These will be leaving at 2pm.

Head teacher Shona Stevens said: “Winning the Black Conference is an outstanding achievement and I am very proud of our young people’s success. We were second bottom of the Black Conference league last session and this year we have moved up to first position! Winning this award reflects the hard work, commitment and dedication of our young people and our staff, led by Gordon Brown, to the sport. I am delighted with the success our young people are experiencing through School of Rugby and the positive impact it is having on the wider school community.”