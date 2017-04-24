Carrick retain BT Shield with Murrayfield masterclass

Carrick retained the BT Shield at Murrayfield on Saturday with a 41-28 win over East League winners Murrayfield Wanderers.

Murrayfield settled into the game quickly imposing their powerful running game on Carrick. Phase after phase of attack was repelled by the Carrick defence but eventually Murrayfield scored a try through Hanlin which was converted.

Carrick hit back with a Johnson penalty before Montgomery pounced on a spilled ball to score in the corner. A score which was converted from the touch line by Johnson.

Murrayfield continued to run hard at the Carrick defence and scored two further converted tries. The first from Johnstone and the second from Hanlin.

With a 21-10 lead, Murrayfield were in control and when Carrick second row Speirs was yellow carded and influential stand off Johnson left the field injured things were not looking good for Carrick.

However, the Carrick team were not going to lie down and just before half time Lewis Clark scored under the posts and Fulton converted to make the half time score 21 - 17 to Murrayfield.

The second half belonged to Carrick. The first score of the half came when Carrick winger McCulloch rounded his man and scored in the corner. Fulton converted from the touch line.

With Carrick growing in confidence and using the wide Murrayfield pitch well John Fulton then scored before Lewis Clark grabbed his second try of the day. Neither score was converted to leave the score 21-34 to Carrick.

The final Carrick score came from Montgomery who scored under the posts. The score was converted by Man of the Match, John Fulton. In the final play Murrayfield scored a consolation try from Walker to make the final score 28-41.

It was then back to Maybole where, despite the fact Carrick didn’t arrive home until after 11pm, the Carrick supporters had waited in the Speakers Club to welcome home the victorious team.