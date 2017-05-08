Carrick’s number one cycling family

When Iain Fisher joined Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club as a junior member, his mother, Aileen came along to give her support.

Little did she realise that before long she would be bitten by the cycling bug herself. In a very short time Aileen was accompanying Iain and seasoned members of the club on Sunday club runs.

Daughter Iona too, a pupil at Carrick Academy, became engrossed in the club’s activities and is now a very accomplished amateur cycling photographer with many of her photographs favoured by leading Scottish Racing Cyclists. Not forgetting the head of the household James, who has been a great help to the club and is himself a keen follower of the sport, having followed the major Tours and Classics in the continent for years.

Over the years, the Roads Club has had numerous family group members, but it is thirty years ago, since the club has featured a mother and son within its racing ranks. Last week Aileen took to the road to compete in her first ever evening 10 Mile Time Trial and posted a time of 31 minutes 14 seconds on a brutal night for racing against the clock. Riders faced an outward leg into a strong wind coming from the NE with gusts of 30 mph on the exposed Loans course.

She was delighted with her time and may just continue to enjoy racing against the clock. Much to the delight of her club Evening 10 team mates, Aileen is a dab hand at ‘Tablet’ making, which caused a furore when being dished out after Thursday’s event.

Other times were: Alastair McGibbon and Michael Curran First= 23:42; Craig Allison 24:20; Jody Gerrard 24:36; Scott Knox 24:46; Harry Brawley 24:55; Rory Webster 25:00; Tom G. Hill 25:03; Steven Maclean 25:14; John McKie 25:25; Jim Smith 26:42; John Gemmell 27:23; Tony Garnett 28:40; Andy Conway 31:14

Meanwhile with fine weather earlier in the week, club members were out in force, in all disciplines of the sport. On the racing front, Beth Macrae, Paul Rodwell and Iain Fisher competed in Road Races. Young Beth took part in the Criterium race at Ingleston, where she secured a 10th place. Paul rode the May Day Gallop Australian Pursuit Race and finished in 12th position beating some well known riders, and Iain took his first points in his 4th category Road Race by finishing 10th. Earlier in the week young Iain was 5th overall in the South Shields Cyclo Cross.

On the touring scene, club captain Bobby McGhee with Harry Brawley took to the English Lakes.

Two members of the mid week run clocked up over one hundred miles, with a run from Ayr to Newton Stuart, with the Sunday run logging over fifty miles on East Ayrshire byways with a cafe stop at Sorn. New members of the club were delighted with their first club run.

Still in the Lakes, Sunday saw a full field of riders taking part in the classic Fred Whitton Memorial Sportive, where they covered 112 miles and 13,000 feet of climbing, taking in all of the iconic Lakeland Passes, including, Honister, Wrynose and Hardknott. The Roads team were Fraser Campbell, Andrew Kent and James Mason. Results are awaited.

The Roads club also featured in Scottish Cycling’s National 10 Mile TT Championship on Sunday which was won by Iain Archibald of Pro Vision in a staggering time of 19 minutes 29 seconds for the Fife course. Ian was in a league of his own, with no other rider getting under the twenty minute mark. The fastest lady was Neah Evans of Storey Racing Team in a phenomenal time of 22:18. The fastest Ayrshire rider was Kenny Armstrong in a fine time of 20:42. Kenny finished sixth overall. The fastest Ayrshire lady was Aileen Clyde of the Fullarton, in a time of 23:55

Ayr Roads times were, Michael Curran 22:03 and Alastair McGibbon 23:01. The Ayr club’s Toni McIntosh had to withdraw from the event.

Tuesday evening sees the the League event, which is a Sprint Circuit over the Monkton course, with the start and finish on the Aerospace Park circuit. This is a great spectator event over a short and fast circuit. All welcome.