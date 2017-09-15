Champion Carrick side continue winning ways in new season

Carrick RFC 1st XV Squad for season 2017/18 are pictured with the national and regional shield titles which they won for the second year in a row last season.

Carrick beat Irvine RFC 27-20 in the West Regional Shield final and then went on to beat Murrayfield Wanderers 41–28 at BT Murrayfield in the National Shield final in April.

On Saturday 9th September after the pre match team photo above Carrick beat Greenock Wanderers 49–6 on the school pitch in their second BT West Division 1 fixture of the season.

This was a convincing win against the visitors from Greenock who were relegated from the league above last season.

Try scorers were Stephen Raby, John Fulton, David Brown, Blair Jardine, Sean Young, Lewis Clark and Ross McCulloch.

John Fulton was successful with all seven conversions.

This Saturday, (September 16) Carrick are back in league division one action with an away game against Cambuslang with a 3pm kick off.

Next home fixture for Carrick is a league match versus Irvine and Ladies Day on Saturday 23rd September. Please contact Helen Hamilton if interested in attending or email carrickrugby@gmail.com. Tickets are £20.