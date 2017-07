On Saturday night there was a good turnout for the Civic week Cup and Juniors finals.

After great games the runners up in the adult game were Kevin Brown John Megeary and the Winners were Isobel Connor and John Murphy.

The civic week finalists with the civic week Royal Party.

Runners up in the Juniors were Billy-Jo Thompson and Robbie Rafferty and the Winners were Damian Taylor and Cooper McClymont.

The Civic Queen and King presented the prizes and all enjoyed a Barbecue afterwards.