Closing day at Dailly

Dailly Bowling Club recently held their closing day to mark the end of the bowling season. The weather was kind and members and visitors enjoyed their last day of bowling for 2017.

President John McWhirter thanked all those who attended and remarked on how well the green had played over the year.

The club also announced that a grant from Hadyard Hill with funding from SSE had been secured for planned refurbishing and upgrading of the club’s amenities. The club now looks forward to a Night of Celebration with a small winners presentation followed by music on Saturday the 28th of October.