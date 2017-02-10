Club heads to penultimate round of the super quaich cyclo cross series

Dunbar was the venue last Sunday, for the penultimate round of the Super Quaich Cyclo Cross series. Promoted by Haddington Cycling Club, a full day of racing was on offer to suit all categories.

Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn CC pair, Fraser Tait and Iain Fisher were the Roads representatives.

With Ayr Roads riders featuring prominently in the last event, Fraser and Iain were both hoping to perform well; subject to race conditions and barring mishaps, of which there is always a chance!

In their last outing of the Series, young Iain finished in sixth position overall in the ‘B’ Race and first in his age group, with Fraser too landing his best result this season and second in his age category.

Both were hoping to do well at Dunbar, despite the journey from Ayr, and in Iain’s case, Newcastle.

The race was held over the Foxlove Adventure Park on a course that was tough and very technical.

The ‘B’ Race attracted well over one hundred entries.

Young Iain didn’t disappoint, finishing in fourth place in the 18-29 age category.

With each race the young lad is becoming more expert at bike handling on very technical courses and with the support from Fraser and other club cyclo cross riders, Iain is fast becoming a very able cyclo cross rider. In the ‘A’ Race, Fraser took fourth place in his age group.

Another fine ride by one of the club’s most consistent competitors in the Scottish Cyclo Cross scene.

Fraser is a true ambassador for the sport and his club, travelling the length and breadth of the country to take part in this ever popular cycling discipline. The main event was won by Gary McDonald. Ayrshire rider Neil Walker of the Kilmaurs club finished in tenth place.

Sunday saw a large group of club members enjoying the benefit of a fine day by taking to North Ayrshire roads. Ayr Roads Annual Awards presentations will take place on Friday 24th February in the Arrandale Hotel, Ayr.