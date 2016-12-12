Club members in the medals at the national cyclo cross championship

There was no better way to end a highly successful season, than taking a Gold and Bronze medal in a National Championship.

That’s what happened on the 4th December, when Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club pair, Alex McAllister and Janet Erskine took Gold and Bronze in their respective events at the Scottish National Cyclo Cross Championships at Lochgelly, Fife.

Janet Erskine, pictured on right, earned third place on the podium.

Janet was defending her title from last year and had to put a strong fight on a fast, but relatively flat course with some tight and icy cornering, making for good bike handling skills. Janet was neck and neck with Caroline Harvey and heading for a silver medal, when she crashed on the last lap. Sian Tovey took the Gold.

Alex too was up against it in the Master’s race but came away with a great win retaining his title from last year.

Both were the only Ayrshire riders to secure National medals, although Catherine Logan of Fullarton Wheelers just missed out in taking a bronze in her event. Janet’s tally in the Cyclo Cross scene this year is one Gold for the South West of Scotland Championship and now a Bronze in the National. These will sit nicely with her two Gold Team Medals from the National Time Trial Championships.

The Roads club fielded no less than seven competitors on the day. All of whom performed exceptionally well. Young Ollie Kelly finished in 11th place, out of a field of 60 in the under twelve race and was up against youngsters of a higher age group. Fraser Tait continues to do well week on week and finished in 12th place again out of a field of 60. Newcomers to cyclo cross, Rory Webster and Iain Fisher also put up fine performances in the seniors event and John Gemmell finished in 10th position in his age group.

All in all a good outing for the Roads club.

On Sunday Ayr Roads pair of Fraser Tait and Janet Erskine made the long trip to Mull to compete in the last race of the Raleigh Cyclo Cross Series held at Glengorm Castle.

Fraser continued to improve by taking seventh place in a strong field. Janet could only manage fourth on this occasion.

The mid week club run clocked up sixty good miles on Thursday by way of Drongan and Cairntable before dropping down to Polnessan. It was then along by the Doon Valley to Dalmellington and the hill road over to Straiton and the Girvan Valley home.