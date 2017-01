Mary Caldwell, of Fairknowe House Care Home, was delighted recently when representatives of Maybole Golf Club dropped in to an event organised for resident’s at the Carrick Centre.

Ruth Donnan, Cath Ramsay and Bobby Green presented Mary with a cheque for £500 to go towards a minibus for residents.

Ruth said that members of the golf club had heard about the care home raising funds and were delighted to support the project.