Club raises minibus funds

Well here we are into 2017 and I wish all my readers everywhere a very healthy, happy and good golfing year to come.

The weather of late has been mixed, bad enough on Boxing Day to find no-one keen enough to enter for the Girvan Golf Club Boxing Day competition, but there were other days that were more than good enough to enjoy a round.

As the Boxing Day competition is merely for vouchers to replace all the spirit drunk on Christmas day, with no trophy at stake it will not be re-arranged. The December medal results are now available with John McDowall’s (10) 36 Stableford points coming in with the winning score. He was followed by David Heron (18) 35, Willie McMeikan (+1) 32, Jack Galloway (12) 31, John McCluskey (6) 31, Jim Brown (5) 31, Alec Dunlop (9) 31, and Gary Hilliard (16)31.

The first Girvan Golf Club cup to be competed for will be the New Year Cup and I will report on that next week.

Girvan Golf Club members are reminded that the annual general meeting will be held on Sunday, January 29, at 6pm. The club is hoping for a good turnout as there are many matters to be discussed, as well as voting in officers and committees for the coming year.

QUOTATIONS OF THE WEEK.

Sir Winston Churchill on General Eisenhower: “If McMillan thinks he can keep Ike off the golf course he has made the biggest miscalculation in political history.”

Sir Winston also said: “Golf is a game whose aim is to hit a very small ball into an apparently even smaller hole, with weapons singularly ill-designed for the purpose.”

TALES FROM THE CADDYSHACK.

January 1, 2017 has come to life in a glorious sunny day with magnificent views wherever you look.

No raging seas and barely a cloud in the sky, so what more could you wish for.

Lie back, close your eyes and just imagine that you are expected on the first tee within the hour in the company of Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino and Arnold Palmer, what must be going through your mind?

Who will I be partnered with and will I manage to keep my end up? Then, of course, you wake up and wish the dream was true and no matter how you played as long as you enjoyed yourself it would be wonderful, and golf for you would never be the same again.

But as it was only a dream you wish you could drift back into it and play the match with Jack, Lee and Arnie, not minding who you were partnered with.

But once a dream is over it cannot be recaptured and you just have to settle for the thought of what it would have been like to play with those wonderful golfers .

But we are now into the year 2017 and do not know what is around the next corner, so who knows what delights await you.

I can recall many years ago a playing partner during a round of golf recounting to me a trip he had to America during which he found himself at Jack Nicklaus’s golf club.

Signing in at the pro’s shop, he wistfully mentioned that he would love to play a few holes with the great man himself, and out of interest if it were possible what would it cost?

At that moment, Jack Nicklaus emerged from the back of the shop, stating that he would be delighted to play nine holes with him, the loser paying $25. It appears that Jack was going out to play a few holes on his own at the time and was delighted to have company, and of course, lift $25 which was quite a lot of money back then.

Interestingly, Jack played with ladies’ clubs because he said that he got a greater feel of the shot with lighter clubs.

So, you see, dreams can come true or in other words the impossible can sometimes happen. Jack Nicklaus was one of the most approachable of men, he never held himself aloof, and would always stop and sign an autograph with a smile.

After all that, go out and enjoy your golf, no matter who your playing partner is.