Club success at Kilmarnock Criterium

After last week’s nationwide travels, this week found club members venture even further afield with Ayr Roads Cycling Club chairman, Alex McAllister, taking part in an event in France, writes Iona Fisher.

However this week’s club success came on Sunday at the Kilmarnock criterium, held in Howard Park. In unfavourable weather conditions Paul Rodwell put in a tremendous performance to win his 4th category race.

Unfortunately the clubs other hopeful, Beth MacRae, suffered a puncture which ended her chances in the woman’s race. Meanwhile junior member, Ollie Kelly, raced in the under 12 boy’s category of the Scottish Cycling National Youth Road Race series finishing in first place after competing in ‘monsoon’ conditions. Ollie now looks forward to the Scottish Championships next weekend at Ingliston.

Across the English Channel the Cyclosportive la Dromoise is an event open to cyclists and hikers comprising six courses of varying length and difficulty around the Diois valleys of the Rhône-Alpes region of south east France. This year the sportive celebrates its tenth edition with over 2,000 competitors taking part. Alex participated in Sunday’s 119km cycle race which involved over 2,000m of climbing and three mountain passes.

The club league, which runs all season comes to a conclusion next weekend with the final chance to set a time in Septembers Troon Strava segment and Sunday’s Carwinshoch hill climb. The hotly contested series is finely poised with only eight points separating last year’s winner Ed Clifton and Calum MacDonald, while Scott Knox occupies third place and still chasing the top spot. With 60 points available over the weekend and riders counting their seven best scores from the ten events it’s all to play for.

The mid-week bunch took the train to Barrhill then cycled via Glenluce to Port William, for a coffee stop before returning by Kirkcowan and the Knowe road, for a total of 65 miles.

The Sunday club run took the bunch over Ballycoach, Glenalla and the Screws to Maybole and back by the coast, providing some good climbing practice before next Sundays show down.