Coast to coast, high and low cycling for Ayr Roads club members

As the road cycling season draws to an end, the weekend found Ayr Roads members competing in various events throughout the country, from coast to coast and highland to lowland, writes Iona Fisher.

The Rothesay Weekend of Cycling always draws a good mix of cyclists from far and wide for all ages and abilities to compete in various disciplines. This sociable weekend’s first challenge is the feared Serpentine hill climb, featuring 13 switchbacks and an average 10% gradient over 0.4 of a mile. Ayr Roads was represented by two ladies making their debut in this event, with Beth MacRae recording a time of 3mins 6 seconds for 5th place in the women’s category.

Teammate Aileen Fisher finished with a time of 3mins 36sec. The best time overall was 2min 5sec from Martin Lonie of Claycross RT. In the afternoon Beth teamed up with Sean Barron of Fullarton Wheelers to compete in the 2-up time trial on a 20 mile route around the island, completed in a time of 56min 14sec. The event was won in a time of 46min 57sec by Icarus Racing Club pairing of Gordon Murdoch and Douglas Watson.

Sunday morning commenced with a 10 mile individual time trial on an out and back course to the north of the island. Ayr Roads times were – Aileen Fisher, 30min 43sec, Thomas Gooding-Hill, 25min 28sec and Beth MacRae, 29min 36sec.

With this event won by Chris Smart in a time 21min 08sec. Sunday afternoon consisted of two races on the island circuit with the novice road race proceeding anti clockwise and an Australian Pursuit race travelling clockwise round the course. Aileen and Beth both competed in the novice race, with Beth finishing 7th.

Highlight of the club’s activities over the weekend was John Gemmel’s performance at Kingussie in the 6th and final round of the Scottish cross country mountain bike series.

John led the series overall going into the event and his 2nd place on Sunday’s race gave him the overall title.

Outwith competition the mid-week riders headed north to Largs returning via west Kilbride, 65 miles in total. The Sunday run group headed south via an inland route to Colmenell, then to Lendalfoot and home by the coast.

Meanwhile over in the east side of the country Michael Curran joined forces with David Deady of Glasgow Green Cycling Club to compete in the Archie Speed Memorial 2-up Grand Prix De Gentlemen TT over an undulating course around Falkland and Strathmiglo. A strong field contested in this event. Michael and David did a top ride however due to the addition of a 9 minute penalty for a technical infringement they picked up the infamous Lanterne Rouge prize.