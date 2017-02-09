Coastal route for Burners

The ‘Burners Burns Centre Bunch’ opted for a coastal route on Saturday with the return leg taken via Maybole amd Minishant.

The Saturday bunch depart the Burns Centre on Murdochs Loan at 9.30am. The Superquaich Cyclocross Series headed to Dunbar. Kevin Pugh netted 53rd position from nearly 100 starters.

Top Ayrshire ride of the day came from Brian Yates of Carrick CC in 18th. Pictured above are some of the Burners awaiting the final cross race of the season.

