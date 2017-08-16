Competitions come thick and fast at Girvan and Turnberry

The Girvan Ladies have been gracing the Girvan course with plenty of competitions of late and the results are as follows.

In the Konckavalley (Bogey) Isobel Connor won with 4 up from Lynda Gordon 2 up. In the Royden Trophy Roz McCulloch won on nett 65 with Isobel Connor on nett 66 runner up.

The August Medal resulted in a win for Jill Bone nett 71 from Roz McCulloch nett 73. In the Kintyre (Flag) Isobel Connor came in with the winning score of nett 72 from Catharine McCrindle nett 73.

Isobel Connor is always there or thereabout in all the ladies competitions showing that experience comes with age and she must have a very big mantlepeace to support all these trophies.

Over at Turnberry there are a few results to report. In the Wednesday medal on 12th. July over the Bruce course Colin McElwee (10)73 came in to win followed by Paul Zonfrillo (11)74 and R. Johnstone (13)76. In the Saturday medal on 29th. July Gordon Rodgers came in with the winning score of (4)71 followed by John Broadfoot (4)72 both on the Ailsa course with J. Mills coming in third (15)77 on the Bruce course.

In the Sunset Trophy J. Byers (7)72 John Broadfoot (4)75 and Dominic Booth (2)80 all came in to qualify for the final. Winner of the Winter Singles was Ian Rorison who beat G. Todd in the final. In the Millennium Cup Darren Bye and G. McIntosh beat G. Donaldson and M. McMillan in the final.

QUOTATIONS OF THE WEEK

Valerie Hogan, the wife of that well known golfer Ben Hogan once advised her husband on why he was missing so many putts. ‘Would you like to know how to sink those putts? Just hit the ball a little closer to the hole’. Out of the mouths etc. etc. Jack Nicklaus once said ‘No matter how hard I try I just can’t seem to break sixty four.’ Does he mean nett?.

TALES FROM THE CADDYSHACK

Well most golfers would have been glued to their TV sets over the last few days watching the US PGA unfold at Quail Hollow. The greens seemed to be in two parts, the back sloped away into the Bermuda grass whilst the front sloped severely down onto the fairway. The Bermuda grass made a lot of the golfers chips look very ordinary much as I am used to seeing when I venture onto the course. It was a strange competition to watch as some golfers never seemed to get going whilst those that did could not sustain their momentum The favourites were never in the hunt and for a while it looked as if Hidaki Matsuyama was going to take the trophy back to Japan as Kevin Kisner who had been leading fell back. However Matsuyama also fell away and it was left to Justin Thomas who held it all together to pick up the trophy and the few dollars that would have been on offer. A very difficult course and the tension on the faces of the leading golfers as they tried get the ball near the hole on tricky greens was there to see. I think that I will stick to the local courses and enjoy my golf without too much stress. You should do the same.

TURNBERRY GOLF CLUB LADIES SECTION

August Medal

KRTB Course - CSS75/Par74

Silver Division:-

1st Miss E. Heggie (12) 79

2nd Mrs. L. Gordon (17) 82

3rd Mrs L. Brown (20) 86

Bronze Division:-

1st Ms. P. Cumming (23) 77

2nd Miss M. Kelly (25) 83

3RD Mrs. J. Morgan (22) 95

LADY AILSA JUBILEE BOWL 2nd Round

AILSA Course – CSS75/Par 74

1st Miss E. Brown (6) 73

2nd Mrs. L. Gordon (17) 78

3rd Mrs. L. Brown (20) 79