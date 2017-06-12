Competitions held at Ballantrae and Dailly and gala bowls at Maybole

Maybole’s gala day open rinks at Memorial Park saw a great competition with the final being contested between Maybole and Stranraer.

The runners up from Stranraer were Ian McColm, Jock Hardie, Wullie McWhirter and John Skilling.

Pictured left to right are Vice President Jack Parker and winners Nathan White, Declan Shaw, Lewis McCulloch and Ryan McCulloch and club sponsor Steven Logan of Clyde Coast Crossfit.

A big thanks to Steven and all who attended the competition.

An Open Triples sponsored by Scotmid took place on Saturday 10 June at Ballantrae, Winners of the Day were R McIlwraith, G Richardson, G McIlwraith and Runners up were P Dodds, J McCulloch, A McCulloch.

Dailly Bowling Club hosted the Gold Bowl at home this year. The visiting clubs were Adrossan and Kilmaurs who were warmly received and enjoyed a competitive day of bowling. Early scores seen the home teams trailing in shots, however both home teams managed to reclaim their games and secured winning scores for Dailly. Thank you to Andy, manager of McColls of Dailly who sponsored the Gold Bowl this year. Next club game is Saturday the 17th June at 1.30pm. New members always welcome.