David Inglis wins Girvan club’s Millennium Cup competition

The result of the Girvan Golf Club’s Millennium Cup was a win for David Inglis (11)62 by virtue of a better inward half than Jim Fyfe Jnr. (9)62 followed by Martin Campbell (8)63, James Baillie (9)63, Malcolm Swan (17)63 and Paul Morrison (18)63.

Last Sunday the Girvan Gents competed for the Captain’s Prize which brought in Stuart White (2)62 by virtue of a better inward half than Martin Campbell (8)62 followed by Alec Dunlop (8)63, David McIntyre (12)63, Paul Morrison (18)64 and Stevie Johnston (6)64.

The Match Secretary is away at the moment so all the above scores are subject to confirmation. There is a lot of speculation as to what Captain James Baillie will provide as a prize, but knowing James it will certainly be worth winning.

I understand that that doughty performer Isobel Connor won the Girvan Ladies Captain’s prize, but I do not know any further details. Over at Turnberry in the Wednesday Medal Steven Stamper (+1)70 came in with the winning score followed by D. Carr (8)79 both on the Bruce course with R. Devenish (8)80 and M. Houston (3)80 both on the Ailsa course.

QUOTATIONS OF THE WEEK; Simon Hobday a former European Tour professional must have had a bad round when he stated ‘Golf giveth and golf taketh away. But it taketh away a hell of a lot more than it giveth’. A somewhat sour note, but none more so than that of JoAnne Carner who said ‘The trouble with me is that I think too much. I always said that you have to be dumb to play good golf’.

TALES FROM THE CADDYSHACK; Lloyd Mangrum will no doubt be a familiar name mainly to the older golfer as he joined the PGA Tour in 1937.

The war interrupted his golfing career in which he earned four battle stars, two purple hearts and was wounded at the Battle of the Bulge.

However having come through this, his best golfing years were obviously after the war when he won the US Open in 1946 due to a little bit of luck when Byron Nelson’s caddy inadvertently kicked Nelson’s ball incurring a penalty. However ‘what goes around comes around’ and in the 1950 US Open Mangrum found himself in a play-off with Ben Hogan and George Fazio.

Mangrum was one stroke off the lead coming into the 16th. hole, when lining up his putt he was disturbed when a gnat landed on his ball and refused to move. He picked up the ball, blew the pesky gnat away then went on to sink a 15 foot putt.

However he was then advised that the rule at the time stated that a golfer cannot lift a ball that is in play and to do so would incur a two stroke penalty. Mangrum was unaware of this rule which allowed Hogan to cruise to victory.

Lloyd Mangrum was forced into early retirement due to a series of heart attacks which finally claimed him, but due to his record of 6 Ryder cups and its Captaincy in 1951 he was inducted posthumously into Golf’s Hall of Fame in 1998.

He won thirty six tour titles during an illustrious career and could possibly have won the 1950 US Open if it had not been for a pesky gnat.

Whilst we remember great players like Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player et al. we should not overlook some of these older golfers who had to contend with a world war interrupting their golfing careers and appreciate that they all contributed a great deal to the world of golf for a fraction of the money on offer today.

TURNBERRY GOLF CLUB LADIES SECTION

Flag Competition

CSS76:Par74

1st Mrs. L. Gordon (17) 74

2nd Mrs. J. Kendall (18) 79

3rd Miss M. Kelly (25) 80