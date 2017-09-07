Dominic wins Saturday medal on Ailsa course at Turnberry

In the Turnberry Saturday medal on 26th August Dominic Booth came in to win with (3)71 played on the Ailsa course followed by Campbell Devlin (6)74 on the Bruce course, S. Allan (5)76 Ailsa Course, J. Byers (6)76, J. Mills (14)76 and Andy Johnstone (4)76 all on the Bruce course. The Girvan Golf Club September medal last Sunday attracted only two entries, no doubt due to the inclement weather, and consequently was not held.

Entries are being encouraged for the Girvan Golf Classic being held this year from September 22 to 24 at Girvan Golf Club.

This is the final event in the South Ayrshire golf festival this year.

The competition is over three rounds with South Ayrshire provost Helen Moonie making the presentations to the winners on the Sunday.

The golf classic is a gents competitions. For entries visit golfsouthayrshire.com or phone 01292 612398.

QUOTATIONS OF THE WEEK; Peter Dobereiner a golf writer was over reporting on golf in Ireland stated ‘ Certainly the greens are the greenest, which is hardly surprising in a country where housewives habitually peep out of their cottage windows and observe that it is a beautiful day to hang out their washing to rinse.’

Ayako Okamoto a top Japanese golfer reported ‘I love it here in the United States. In Japan I have no privacy. In the States I can have a hole in my jeans and no-one will notice’. In fact a hole in his jeans puts the price up.

TALES FROM THE CADDYSHACK; The golf season is rapidly passing us by and before you know where you are the clocks will have changed and we will be trying to get round before it gets dark.

It is the world we live in where the clock and the weather seem to rule our lives particularly the part we spend on the golf course. If the sun is very strong it can make golf difficult as we have to cover up to stop getting sun burned and often squinting into the sun to follow the flight of a ball can be difficult. It is amazing the number of playing partners who under those conditions apologise for not seeing your ball and you are left guessing where it may have gone or resort to playing a provisional in case it may be lost.

I once played a course in the South of Ireland where every ball striking the fairway plugged which meant that you were allowed to lift and place the ball after most shots. This also had the disadvantage of there being no run on the ball. This is perhaps the time to practice those little shots you are not prepared to risk during a round. For instance getting bite in the ball so that it stops on the green. So often we amateurs hit a beautiful chip shot which floats up onto the green and then runs off the other side. Well it is a matter of hitting firmly down on the ball making sure you hit the ball before hitting the ground. The trouble with this shot is that if you do not execute it correctly the ball will thin through the green at a very fast pace.

So get out onto the practice ground and place several balls on the ground, do not lash at the ball but swing steeply and firmly down on the ball and see what happens. The more practice the more confidence you will get and the more pleasure it will give you to see the ball stop on the green perhaps even near the hole.