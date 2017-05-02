Final flourish at Speakers

With the final flourish of what had been a day marked by very high winds, Scott Thomson from Irvine Bogside, pictured above with Carrick Speakers GC captain, Les Newlands, playing in the final group of the afternoon, came home in style to record the narrowest of wins with a nett 69 in the handicap section of the Carrick Speakers Open played over Girvan golf course on Sunday, April 30.

In second place, with a nett 70, was Peter Wallace of Stranraer by virtue of a better inward half from Greg Jardine from Turnberry. The scratch trophy was won by Grant McCurdy from Stranraer with an excellent 70.

Carrick Speakers Golf Club would like to thank all sponsors, both individual and corporate, with a special mention for both Maybole Spar, Filling Station and Post Office and Turnberry Resort and Golf Courses for their very generous contributions to an extremely successful day on which 81 competitors vied for all the prizes on offer.

Special thanks too to South Ayrshire Council for the courtesy of the course for the day and to the greenkeepers for presenting the course so very attractively.