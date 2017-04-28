First jack at Dailly

A beautiful sunny day resulted in a splendid turnout for Dailly Bowling Club’s opening day.

President John McWhirter, with the assistance of his father, also John Mcwhirter, welcomed members, new members and guests from across Ayrshire to the annual ceremony.

Prior to declaring the green open the new president called on a minute’s silence to remember friends that are no longer with us.

John also gave thanks to all the hard work the members had given in preparation for the opening.

The ceremonial throwing of the golden jack and first bowl was entrusted to the president’s wife Mrs Marion McWhirter. A fun day of bowling and warm hospitality was enjoyed by all in attendance.