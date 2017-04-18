First jacks of the season in Carrick

At Girvan the flag was raised and a minute’s silence was then held in memory of those members who had passed away last year, followed by Tom hoping that everyone would have an enjoyable and successful year, with strong bowling fellowship.

The first silver jack was then delivered by Christine Getgood. There followed an enjoyable game for the Davie Thomson trophy, which was won by Andy Milligan, Keith Mathieson, Roberta McDowall & Greta Megeary.

The first jack of Maybole Bowling Club’s new season was thrown on opening day by Mrs Betty Hannah.

Afterwards, Mrs Hannah was presented with Honorary Membership having recently reached her ninetieth birthday.

She is a past president of the club as well as a long serving committee member. Avril Reid presented a bouquet of flowers to her.

Maybole Memorial Park held its opening day last Saturday. The first jack was thrown by Mrs Kate Shaw.