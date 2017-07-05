Fishing areas opened up by club on River Girvan

More new fishing areas have been opened up for this year’s angling season on the River Girvan.

Girvan Mains Fishing Club are a salmon, sea trout and brown trout fishing club with just over 1.5 miles of single bank fishing, with cut banking, sheds and benches installed this year for the comfort of anglers,

Some more new areas have been opened up this week with a large area on a great section that was never really utilised in the past, a large deep section which fishes well.

Meanwhile at the weekend pretty much the whole stretch of banking has been opened up more for the fly rods which is good as there was plenty sea trout movement reported with the occasional grilse making an appearance, however they were more interested in playing around than actually taking a lure.

Kids fish for free up to age 16 when accompanied by an adult member and day tickets are now only £10 with full season memberships available for £70 for adults and £15 for juniors.

Find out more at www.girvanmains-fishingclub.co.uk