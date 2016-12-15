Four cyclists take on an idyllic island

The final round of the 2017 Scottish Cyclocross Series made its way to the idyllic Isle of Mull where four riders from Ayr Burners Cycling QTS featured in the action.

A highly technical course centered around the grounds of Glengorm Castle where the slippy off camber dips and peaks would place the bike handling skills under the highest scrutiny.

The first Burners under starters orders were Max McGarvie and Cammy McGarvie in the Under 8s and Under 14 races respectively.

Tough blowy conditions on the exposed coastal course didn’t deter the youngsters with both brothers finishing off 2016 on a high note, notably Cammy taking 10th position after some excellent riding.

Next up was Joanne Baxter who despite the inclement weather and increasingly claggy conditions claimed 12th place the ladies race where the win and henceforth the overall series title was taken by Isla Short of OMX Pro Team.

The last Burner on course was JP Baxter in the Open race where an unfortunate tyre issue on lap 1 would mean a salvaged 22nd position for the local rider.

Hope Factory Racing took their first series win.