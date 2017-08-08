Girvan hosts Lifeboat Shield and Stevenson Trophy competitions

The Girvan Golf Club gents met on Sunday 30th July to play in the RNLI Stableford for the lifeboat shield.

The competition results in a donation to the Girvan lifeboat station in recognition of the excellent work they do. The winner this year was Tam McFeeley (12) 41 Stableford points who will be able to take home and proudly display on his mantlepiece for life a lifeboat shield for all his family to admire.

Tam was followed by Stevie Johnston (7) 40 points, Paul McCluskey (6)40 points David Inglis (13)39 points and Jim Cameron (15)also on 39 points.

Last Sunday the Girvan Golf Club gents section hosted the Stevenson Trophy which is the Club’s annual Open competition. The winner was Steven Stamper on 65 with Scott Brown 66 runner up. The handicap section for the Gary Bryden Jug was won by Martin Campbell (9)64 followed by Stuart White (2)65, James Baillie (9)65, Gavin Stewart (7)65 and Deke Earle (15)66.

All the aforementioned were members of Girvan Golf Club but unfortunately apart from the two trophy winners and James Baillie the Club Captain none were able to attend the prize giving. The Captain James Baillie thanked South Ayrshire Council for the use of the course and facilities, the green staff for the excellent condition of the course plus Mrs. Milligan and her staff for the refreshments and the use of the 19th hole for the presentation.

The Captain also thanked Robert McMaster and the Committee for their work in organising and running the event. This is the Club’s Open competition which has been running since the 1930’s and in spite of fluctuating attendances is worth the effort to keep supporting.

QUOTATION OF THE WEEK; Gene Sarazen commenting on the caddies approach to their players, ‘The life of a professional golfer is precarious at best. Win, and they carry you to the clubhouse on their shoulders. Loose, and you pay them in the dark’. Gary Nicklaus on caddying for his father Jack, ‘Do I disagree with him on course strategy? Never-unless he’s wrong’. So there you are, is Jack ever wrong?

TALES FROM TH$E CADDYSHACK; I have recently been touring in Iceland and the Faroe Islands. In the former they have some 65 golf courses available for play between May and October, but in the Faroe Islands the grass is so scares visitors are asked to keep to the paths and not step on their precious grass, so No I never saw a golf course there.

The weather whilst I was in both the Faroes and Iceland was very sunny and according to the locals 12C is very warm for them so they were very pleased with the conditions. On Iceland I saw plenty of golf being played and remember that at this time of the year golf at that latitude can be played almost all around the clock.

Most golf clubs have a mid-summer competition which is played at mid-night on mid-summer’s night and is very popular with the locals.

The favourite sport on the Faroe Islands seems to be rowing and in the evening you see the boats out around the harbours and bays ready to compete with one another. Despite being so far north they have been having better weather than Britain. Whilst up in that part of the world we also called in at the Shetland Islands and was informed that they have two 18 hole courses and two 9 hole courses plus bright and sunny weather.

Just a note to remind you how popular golf is in other countries, so keep on enjoying your round whether win or lose.