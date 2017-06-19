Girvan ladies championship winners

At Girvan Golf Club, the winner of the ladies championship silver trophy, for the third year in a row, with a combined score of 242 was Roz McCulloch.

This included an excellent 73 on a night that on any other occasion would have been abandoned.

Runner up was Elinor Heggie.

Winner of the bronze trophy for the 2nd year in a row, 40 years after her first win was Isobel Connor, and runner up was Sandra Deeney. Susan Low was the winner of the Gary Bryden Salver and she also won nearest the pin at the 18th.

Pictured above are Susan Low, Isobel Connor & Roz McCulloch.