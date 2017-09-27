Golfers battle it out at Girvan Classic

More than a hundred people have battled it out to be crowned as champion of the Girvan Golf Classic 2017.

The Golf South Ayrshire showcase provides a serious challenge for amateur golfers.

Ailsa Trophy Winner Alan Brownlee from Brunston Castle Golf Club with Provost Helen Moonie

This year’s Girvan Golf Classic involved three rounds of play at Girvan Golf Course between Friday 22 and Sunday 24 September, with total prize money of £1,000. The competition was open to amateur male golfers who are members of a recognised golf club and holders of a senior handicap.

The winner of the handicap competition was Alan Brownlee (Brunston Castle) with a score of 200. Alan also won the Ailsa Trophy. John Wilson (Cawder) was runner-up, with a score of 201.

The winner of the scratch competition was Stephen Stamper (Turnberry) with a score of 207. Scott McIlwraith was runner-up, with a score of 208.

Councillor Brian McGinley, South Ayrshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, Tourism & Leisure said, “This year’s competition played out against some very challenging weather on the Friday and Sunday, but despite that the players all seemed to rise to the task at hand.

“I’d like to thank everyone for getting involved in the Classic this year, and to all those working behind the scenes to help stage the tournament and, of course, my congratulations goes to this year’s winners.

“With Girvan Golf Course now refurbished we hope that everyone taking part enjoyed being based from this new look clubhouse, an investment we hope will increase interest in golf in South Carrick in the years ahead.”

Girvan Golf Clubhouse recently benefitted from a £172k refurbishment involving a full internal upgrade, including the dining room, bar, and locker rooms. The entrance area and corridor was also refreshed, heating improved, with new electrical fittings improving efficiency and reducing costs.

Golf South Ayrshire operates eight varied courses which are open all year round.