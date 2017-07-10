Good times recorded in club’s first twin time-trial event

Last Thursday evening, Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club promoted the first twin event in the club’s confined time trial series, writes Arnold Thomson.

By popular demand, club members who had never raced over the 25 mile distance had the opportunity of competing in the 10 or 25 mile distances.

A new course was chosen that allowed both the 10 and 25 mile events to take place with the same start and finishing points, making it easier for the timekeepers.

The 25 mile course from Loans, took in the A79 as far as the Eglinton Interchange before the first turn and then headed eastwards to the Muirfield Roundabout at Kilmarnock before retracing to the start. Despite having to negotiated numerous roundabouts, the course proved a success, with some excellent times recorded.

The best performance of the evening was that of Mark Warters, who returned a time of 55 minute 26 seconds, in only his third ever race at the distance. Mark had already shown he was capable of lowering his time, when he recorded a 56 minute ride in the Scottish National Championships a few weeks ago. Things look promising for the Ayr Roads rider, who is contemplating riding cyclo cross later in the season. His 55 min ride is a personal best and the fastest in the club so far this season. The second fastest was Alastair McGibbon in a time of 58:33.

Five other club members had never raced the distance before and all put up some excellent times, with Craig Allison going under the hour, in his first ever 25, in a time of 58:44 and Harry Brawley, knocking at the door with a 1:00:33 ride.

Other times were: Scott Knox 1:02:30, Duncan Macarthur 1:03:20, John Gemmell 1:04:10 and a special mention of Aileen Fisher with 1:13:18.

The event was also run on a handicap basis to cater for those of differing abilities. Despite this, and with the lowest handicap, Mark also took the handicap award. The event was hailed as a great success and looks to become a fixture in the club’s confined events series.

Six club members opted for the 10 mile distance, which was won by Calum MacDonald in a time of 22:24.

Other times were:

Jody Gerrard 23:37

Toni McIntosh 24:16

Tom Gooding-Hill 25:02

Mike McClelland 26:01

Tony Garnett 27:19

Still on the racing scene; Roads first year senior Iain Fisher has now been recategorised to category three status, having secured his points in various road racing events in England. Beth Macrae’s next road race will be in Southport on 12th July, where she will be competing the Twin Lakes Road Race at Southport.

Meanwhile, due to roadworks the Scottish National 50 mile TT due to take place on Sunday, has been postponed until early August. That did not deter the Ayr club from getting out on Saturday. With glorious weather a group headed to the Isle of Arran, where they took in the figure of eight loop of the island, logging just under 100 miles.

Other outstanding runs last week, included Andrew Kent’s run of 130 miles on a single day and Craig Robertson, who recorded the biggest weekly mileage of 350, with nearly 20,000 feet of climb. New member Bobby Marr was delighted to record his first ever century run on Saturday, when he recorded 105 miles for the day.

The mid week group managed two club runs, with the Assel Valley favoured to Pinwherry and Barr and an earlier week run by east Ayrshire byways. Despite poor weather on Sunday the Roads club managed out, taking in a circuit by Straiton and the Girvan Valley, before returning by the coast.

Another good week for cycling in Ayrshire.