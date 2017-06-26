Gregor is Girvan gents champion in close competition

Well last Friday saw the Girvan Golf Club’s gents Championship come to a conclusion with Gregor Mackintosh coming in as Champion for 2017 on 273 for the four rounds.

Gregor was followed by Ritchie Scott on 282 with Paul McCluskey on 283 and Stuart White on 284 showing how close it was. In the 2nd class Allan Clark came in with the winning score of 321 followed by George Kelly 329, William McCluskey 330 and Fraser Docherty 332 again showing how close the final results were.

Catharine McCrindle presenting the T&H McCrindle Cup to David Mackintyre in presence of gents captain James Baillie.

The handicap cup was won by Paul McCluskey on nett 259 followed by Gregor Mackintosh 261 and Ritchie Scott 262. The Club Captain James Baillie at the presentation thanked all those who had taken part especially those who came to the presentation which had a good turnout. He then took the opportunity to call on Catharine McCrindle to come up and present the T.&.H McCrindle trophy to David Mackintyre and Brogan McDowall, with the winners and the runners up Alan Ingram and Malcolm Swan each going away with some goodies from the Pringle Shop in Ayr.

The Captain thanked the McCrindle family who had sponsored this tournament for in excess of thirty years. Turning back to the championship the Captain went on to thank Jack Galloway who had stood by in the administration of the championship due to Robert McMaster, the Match Secretary, having work commitments. His thanks went to the green staff for the excellence of the course which had drawn admiration from most of the competitors. But of course the Captain could not let the opportunity pass without thanking Margaret and Stanley Milligan for all the support and the refreshments they had provided particularly on the final night. The Girvan Golf Club really does appreciate all that Margaret and Stanley plus their staff do in looking after the golfers so well and making the premises always available when needed. The Captain James Baillie finished by congratulating not only all the winners but everyone who took part to make this such a well fought championship right to the end. There were certainly a few smiling faces leaving at the end of the evening.

The Girvan Ladies result for the Old Street Garage W. McKie trophy was a win for Elinor Heggie nett 68 with Roz McCulloch runner-up on nett 70. In the Ailsa Trophy Sandra Deeney came in to win nett 62 followed by Isobel Connor nett 69. Now Isobel is frequently among the prize winners, but recently in playing Jill Bone in the Farish Match play competition she scored a hole in one at the 10th hole. What is more surprising is that after all the many rounds of golf Isobel has played over the years this is her first ace and no doubt she celebrated it style. Congratulations Isobel I hope you have a momento to remind you of the event.

QUOTATION OF THE WEEK; In 1894 John Gilmour Speed wrote in The Ladies Home Journal ‘With golf links in every neighbourhood there is no reason why the middle-aged woman should fasten herself in the rocking chair and consent to be regarded by the youngsters around her as antiquated at 45. Inste ad of that, with firm tread, she can with her golfing club, follow her ball from link to link, renewing her beauty and youth by exercise in the open air’. Well the ladies have certainly being doing that to some effect if last week’s report on the ladies championship is anything to go by.

TALES FROM THE CADDYSHACK; A little bit of golfing history for you is that the very first Open tournament took place at Prestwick on 17th. October 1860. Few golfers even knew about it and no amateurs took part. It was three rounds over a twelve hole course and was won by Willie Park (Musselburgh) 174 followed by Tom Morris (Prestwick)176, Andrew Strath (St. Andrews)180, Bob Andrew(Perth)191 and Daniel Brown (Blackheath)192. Now it was apparently known about away down south at Blackheath which sits just outside London. So why were there only twelve competitors and only one from England?. However in the following year it became a true Open as amateurs in the form of Colonel J.O. Fairlie of Prestwick who had been a marker at the first Open and Robert Chambers also of Prestwick. Young Tom Morris won 1868, 1869 and 1870 thereby winning the Championship belt presented by the Earl of Eglinton outright. Money must have been in short supply in those days as the tournament was in abeyance in 1871 whilst money was collected by Prestwick, the R&A and Musselburgh for the silver claret jug which is still the trophy today. In 1872 Young Tom Morris again won the tournament and his four consecutive wins is still unequalled.