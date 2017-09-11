Invitational pairs at Dailly

Dailly bowling club would like to thank all that attended the W.Grant Heating & Plumbing invitational pairs game.

Good weather, excellent company and of course fine bowling made for a successful day at the small club.

President John McWhirter gave thanks to William Grant for sponsoring this now annual game. Well done to the winners Law MacIntyre and Eric Stewart who beat Andrea Porter and Alan Porter in the final. The club is now looking forward to an Open Day on the 16th of September when non members are invited to enjoy a game of bowls as well as the other facilities that the club has to offer.