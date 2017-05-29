Invitational rinks at Dailly

There was a splendid turnout at Dailly Bowling club for their Invitation Rinks.

The visiting bowlers enjoyed playing in the warm weather and there was some close scores recorded throughout the competition.

The Invitation Rinks Cup was won by S. Andrew, L.Milne, F McIllwraith and E. Milne, The runners up were I. Ross, A.Fyfe, R. Lyndsay and D.Harper. The club would like to thank Tommy and Liz Scobie for sponsoring this competition as well as local shop RS McColl’s for gifting the breakfast rolls.

Pictured are the winners and runners up.