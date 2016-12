Girvan Youth Darts Xmas Open 2016 was won by Jamie Banks with runner-up Pacey Cummings .

Semi-finalists were Jay Mooney and Toby McGowan.

Organiser Alastair McLeish said: “What a great final to end the competition and great darts have been thrown all day.

“Can I say a huge thanks to Liam Mooney and Kevin Taylor for helping out today, and Steve Robertson for sponsoring us and Gerry Haylen for hospitality.”