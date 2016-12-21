John drives on to ace number 30 at 7th on Kintyre course

I would like to wish all golfers everywhere and in particular readers of my column, whether they are golfers or not, a very happy Christmas, and I hope 2017 will bring you all health, wealth and happiness.

Some very keen golfers go through their entire life without scoring an ace, in other words a hole in one.

I have managed only one in all my years and that was on the fourth hole on the Ailsa course at Turnberry. However there is a Girvan man who has scored some thirty aces in his life so far, so that tells you how much golf he actually plays, perhaps even more than Colin Montgomery.

I notice that every time I turn up at Turnberry John Broadfoot’s car is in the car park. With all that experience John does not want to make too much of a fuss over his latest ace which was scored on the 7th Hole of the Kintyre course.

This used to be the first of the old Arran course and is a par 4 over some 281 yards and John needed a driver to achieve this feat on the 6th December.

Well done John and thank you for the Bovril I received to celebrate it.

QUOTATIONS OF THE WEEK

Bobby Jones back in 1960 in giving his impression of being on the golf tour.

‘I have never felt so lonely on a golf course in the midst of a championship with thousands of people around, especially when things begin to go wrong and the crowd starts to wander away’. Ian Woosnam on a similar subject ‘When you are on your own with no-one to talk to and you can’t get home, it’s terrible. The worst week was the Masters’. At least at my level am usually in good company, but remember no-one wants to hear you bemoan any bad shots you may have had in the round.

TALES FROM THE CADDYSHACK

Well if you have not purchased your Christmas presents by now then it is too late, but you can always wait for the January sales to stock up on the little things you missed out on.

I would suggest that by now you know how good your waterproofs are and whether they need replacing. Make sure you have got enough money left after Christmas to re-new your golf season ticket.

You may feel it beneficial to have a golf professional check over your swing etc. after playing in some indifferent weather conditions during the winter. It will set you up for when the longer days arrive.

Above all look forward to a new year with plenty of golf to enjoy and keep you young.

My ubiquitous caddy master has asked me to advise all those who use the Turnberry driving range to remember to return the bags holding the practice balls to him after use as so far some sixty have gone missing. There is no need for this as there is little use for these bags other than to carry practice balls.

The PGA 2017 schedule of FedExCup tournaments has several which return to their traditional pre-Olympic dates and others that have a venue change and/or new title sponsor. The US Open will be held at Erin Hills in Hartford, Wisconsin, for the first time, June 15-18, while The Open Championship is scheduled for July 20-23 at Royal Birkdale in Lancashire. The PGA Championship returns to August (10-13) after moving to July in 2016 to accommodate golf’s return to the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Other tournaments reverting to their regular slot post-Olympics include the Travelers Championship (from the first week of August to June 22-25), the John Deere Classic (from the second week of August to July 13-16), and both the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational and Barracuda Championship (from the first week of July to August 3-6).