Kelco plate showcases Girvan course

They came from far and wide to compete in good weather in the Girvan Golf Club ladies open competition for the Kelco Plate last Wednesday.

All the visitors complimented the club on the improvements to the course and how well it played, and the clubhouse.

The winner of the Kelco Plate for 2017 was Mary White of Caprington with the scratch winner Elinor Heggie of Girvan, the best local score coming from Kathleen Thomson.

The Silver section brought in as winner Susan Bell of Wigtown & Bladnoch and the Bronze section was won by Jill Bone of Girvan. The longest drive silver section went to Susan Low of Girvan and the Bronze went to Beth Wilson of Caprington.

Nearest the pin at 5th Elinor Heggie, at the 10th. Kate Logan, Brunston and at the 18th, Mhairi MacNee, Loudon.

The prize giving was well attended with everyone going away with a smile vowing to be back next year after complimenting the green staff on the excellence of the course. The Girvan Ladies Captain thanked all the sponsors and said that the raffle had raised £209 which would go to a local charity.