Kimberella is top rated horse in Ayr Gold Cup entries

Don’t Touch, the 2015 winner of the William Hill Ayr Gold Cup is one of an astonishing 33 entries for this year’s £200,000 race from the Richard Fahey yard.

The North Yorkshire based trainer also has the top rated among the 226 horses entered in Kimberella, winner of the Listed Queensferry Stakes at Chester earlier this month, and others from the stable who could feature in the September 23 contest include the Godolphin owned Toscanini, Growl, runner up to Brando in last year’s race, and Mr Lupton.

Magical Memory, winner of the Group 2 Duke of York Clipper Logistic Stakes at York in 2016 is entered as are Group 1 winners G Force, trained by Adrian Keatley and Tom Hogan’s Gordon Lord Byron.

The colours of last year’s winner Brando who won the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville earlier this month could be carried by the Kevin Ryan trained three year-old Tommy Taylor.

Recent Qatar Steward’s Cup winner Lancelot du Lac has an entry as do the next five home in the Goodwood contest and more than 40 of those entered have a BHA rating of 100 or higher.

The value of the Silver Cup, for horses who fail to make the ‘cut’ for the Gold Cup , has risen to £60,000 this year.

The draw for this year’s William Hill Ayr Gold Cup takes place in the Owners Bar at Ayr Racecourse at 11.00 am on Thursday September 21 and will be screened live on Racing UK.