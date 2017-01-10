Kirkoswald cyclist Duncan is Carrick’s own man o’ miles!

Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club’s first club run of 2017, attracted over thirty club members, when the club paid their New Year visit to the County Headquarters at Pinwherry on Sunday.

In a damp but exceptionally warm morning the club run took in the Girvan, Assel and Stinchar Valleys before descending en force on the club hut.

A warm welcome of hot soup and goodies, courtesy of Gwyneth Rixon and Aileen Fisher was enjoyed by all, with a toast to Ayr Roads by club chairman, Alex McAllister.

The return to Ayr, was by the Byne Hill, Girvan and the coast road. A nice distance of sixty miles.

Meanwhile, the results of the season long, evening 10 Mile Time Trial League was announced last week, with Duncan McArthur the outright winner. Alastair McGibbon took second place.

Duncan competed week on week, in all kinds of conditions and amassed most points in the competition.

Duncan returned to cycling a few years ago, when he joined Ayr Roads. Since then, his progress in the ‘race of truth’, has been exceptional for his age category. During the season he gained two personal bests, beating the magic 25 mile per hour for the distance.

His success is not down to the high tech modern training methods of power-meters and ultra light-weight carbon bike components.

It’s down to endurance work, which has always been the foundation of any training regime.

During the season, Duncan clocked 7,000 miles in total. His best mileage for 30 years. This mileage included no less than seven solo rides of over one hundred miles and three of over one hundred and twenty.

His biggest one day mileage was 214, when he took in a one day ride from Ayr to Beattock, before turning homewards via Dumfries, Kirkcudbright and Creetown.

Next year he will be hoping to achieve another pb and has hinted at doing some track work at the Chris Hoy velodrome.

The weekend also saw the club competing in two Cyclo Cross events, with young Ollie Kelly taking 9th place in the Cyclo Cross at Pollock. In the same event Beth Macrae took 14th place in the ladies race, with Catherine Logan of Fullarton Wheelers, first Ayrshire lady and also taking third place in her age category.

Janet Erskine, who would normally have been riding the event, chose to compete in the British National CX Championships in Yorkshire, along with Fraser Tait.

On Monday, the first Evening Turbo Training session commenced at Prestwick Sailing Club.

All are very welcome to join these sessions, which commence at 6.45 pm sharp.