Ladies v gents at Girvan

A social Ladies versus Gents competition was played at Girvan Bowling Club on Sunday 17 September, sponsored by John McIntosh.

The result was a win for the men by 132 shots to 97, the highest up winners for the men being Alistair Scobie and Colin Everett, with the highest up winners for the ladies being Moira McNair and Betty Johnston.

Match Secretary Gary Milne thanked all for taking part and helping to make it a successful afternoon, with special thanks to John for his continued sponsorship of the event.

Pictured are the winners left to right: Colin Everett, Betty Johnston, Sponsor John McIntosh, Moira McNair, Alistair Scobie