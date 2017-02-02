Listed race brings class 1 races to six at Ayr

Ayr Racecourse has been awarded a new Listed race bringing the number of Class 1 races at the track during the Flat season to six.

The addition to the headline contests at the track is a 5.5 furlong Fillies’ race for three year olds and upwards which will carry prize-money of £50,000 - £13,000 above the minimum value for such a race.

It will be run on Gold Cup Festival Ladies Day on Friday September 22.

Managing Director David Brown said: “This is fabulous news for the team at Ayr. To add a Listed race on the Flat for the second year in succession underpins our status as Scotland’s premier racecourse and only Grade 1 track. Our portfolio of Class 1s makes impressive reading and all of our existing Listed races and our Group 3 Firth Of Clyde Stakes punch above their weight.”

The full list of Class 1 contests at Ayr now reads the Group 3 Firth Of Clyde Stakes and the five Listed races; the Rothesay Fillies’ Stakes; introduced in 2016; the Land O’Burns Fillies’ Stakes; the Doonside Cup and the Harry Rosebery Stakes.

Ayr also features the historic William Hill Ayr Gold Cup the second richest sprint handicap in Europe with a prize fund of £200,000.