Martin joins elite band of Ayr Roads Club members

Martin Lindsay of Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club has joined an elite band of club members.

He represented the United Kingdom in the prestigious Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Gran Fondo World Championships staged in Albi, Southern France at the week end.

Martin achieved qualification following his result in the UCI World Series Tour of Ayrshire in April of this year.

With 56 nations competing for world championships medals, Martin was in the elite men’s senior category. He was joined by a small group of Scottish cyclists competing for the UK in the Time Trial and Road Race events.

Saturday, saw John Entwistle of Scotland’s GTR Racing Team and 2016 Scottish National Champion at 50 and 100 mile distance take bronze in his age group in the 22.5 Km TT in a time of 31 mins 47 seconds with the Gold and Silver medals going to the Netherlands and Norway.

Martin’s Road race took place on on Sunday took in a 155 km circuit, with 4,000 feet of climbing, where a field of 200 riders pitted themselves against each other.

Martin was up against teams of ex professional cyclists with support vehicles to hand. He found the race the hardest experience of his life, with riders getting dropped from the start, coupled with a few crashes. At 20 km, he got caught up in a big crash, but managed to get on to a chasing group. At 60 km, the leading group were just ahead, but when they hit the big climb, the larger teams worked together and rode away again. Martin teamed up with Polish, French and English riders and worked well before he cramped up at the 130 km mark. A final effort and he managed to get back on to a group that saw him to the finish.

Shattered at the end, this young man can be proud of his efforts and is one of a few Ayrshire riders who has ever ridden on the continent.

Still on the racing scene, Calum MacDonald and Craig Allison competed in the CTT 10 Mile Time Trial on Sunday morning, where the Scottish National Record was broken. John Archibald of the Pro Vision team recorded a new Scottish record of 18 minutes 38 seconds (32.2 mph). Three other riders broke the 20 minute barrier.

Calum recorded a season’s open time best in 21:56 with Craig 23:03 over the distance.

Another Roads club course record was broken last Tuesday night in the 7th League event of the season, when Rory Webster recorded 13:32 on the Symington/Dundonald circuit.

Rory was closely followed by Calum MacDonald in 13:53 and Ed Clifton a second slower.

Other times were: Alastair McGibbon 14:14 Scott Knox 14:36 Harry Brawley 14:58 Iain Fisher 15:58 Bobby McGhee 16:16 Aileen Fisher 17:21

With only two League events remaining, and only eight points separating 1st and 2nd places, the Annual Hill Climb in October may yet determine the winner. That’s going to be some day!

Last Thursday night on the Gailes 10 mile time trial, eight rides took part in a typical Scottish dreich night.

The winner was Alastair McGibbon in 23:19 with Michael Curran only 2 seconds behind.

Other times were:

John McKie 24:57

Ross Mulvennan 25:42

Rory Webster 26:57 (mechanical delay)

Iain Fisher 27:42

John Gemmell 27:44

Aileen Fisher 29:16

This event was to be young Iain’s last race for sometime, as he begins his first ship’s posting which will see him out of action for four months.

Nearer to home a good group of Roads members took part in the Ayrshire Alps Sportive which takes in the hill country of South Ayrshire. Most opted for the longer 100 Km event, which allowed a feeding stop at The Davie Bell Memorial at Rowantree Toll. A fitting tribute that the Alps route should stop here to admire the scenery which the Ayr Roads legend wrote about on his travels, long before there was an Ayrshire Alps.

A well organised event by Ayr Burners that attracted hundreds of sportive riders from all over the country.

Two groups of club members also took to the roads of the South West last week. Wigtown and the Galloway roads was the destination of the mid week group, who clocked up a nice sixty miles and on Sunday another groups, who opted out of the Alps Sportive clocked up a 50 miler in the Turnberry Hills.