New flags for Mavericks

Newton Stewart’s swimming club Merrick Mavericks celebrated new pool flags on Sunday with a win against the Stewartry Seals in the Solway League. Flags are used in all competitive pools 5 metres from each end to enable timing of backstroke turns. Merrick Mavericks kindly received sponsorship from Eric Hyslop (Plumbing and Heating) Ltd and 3b Construction Ltd to fund the smart new flags.

The new flags were used at their home gala on Sunday against Stewartry Seals from Castle Douglas. Their win follows an unbeaten start to the Solway League for Merrick Mavericks, with wins against Annan Alligators, Dumfries Dolphins and Stewartry Seals. The club will have a well earned break after their Christmas fun gala next weekend. However, they will be back to training in the New Year as they face local rivals Stranraer Stingrays in the Solway League on 14 January, for what will be a very competitive gala.