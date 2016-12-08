New name etched this year on Ayr Roads club championship trophy

A new name will appear on Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club’s Championship Trophy this year.

Michael Curran is the club champion for 2016, taking the Best All-rounder title over distances of 10, 25 and 50 miles.

At the AGM last week the 2016 annual awards were announced.

Club Chairman, Alex McAllister, paid tribute to all club members, competitors and volunteers alike, who had made 2016 another truly successful year for the club. In the national scene Ayr Roads ladies team Ladies Team of Toni McIntosh and Janet Erskine featuring prominently.

The league championship events had been highly successful and Alex thanked the excellent work of Bobby McGhee and Scott Knox for coming up with an interesting mixture of events to suit everyone. 2017 looks promising for some new ones.

On the Sportive and touring scene, undoubtedly the Roads club had their best year ever. The A to B run (Ayr to Bowness in Windermere) was the second year of this popular week end and was well supported. Thanks go to Calum Hume, who has promised that next year will be an even better one.

A number of club members rode in the alpine stage routes of the Tour de France.

Others enjoyed more leisurely tours of the Scottish Highlands and the Greek Islands. Some rode the ever popular Sportives throughout Scotland and in France, with Andy Kent taking the Sportive Trophy for taking part in the famous Fred Whitton Classic in the Lake District, where the sportive covers over 100 mile and takes in all of the Lakeland Hill passes.

The Roads promoted two events with the Pennyglen Circuit Race and Straiton Struggle very popular and well supported. Sadly the National ‘25’ Mile Championship event had to be cancelled at short notice, because of roadworks.

The club achieved successes in the cyclo cross scene too, with Janet Erskine taking Gold in the Scottish South West District series.

Alex paid tribute to club coach Scott Maclean, who was leaving to coach the top Scottish Time Trialist Team in Scotland. Scott takes the best wishes from his Ayr Roads friends.

To the delight of club members, Alan McGibbon and Gordon Campbell were awarded life membership for their outstanding contribution to the club over many years. Alan and Gordon are a credit to the sport. Not only do the pair turn out week after week in all weathers to assist in timekeeping events or marshalling at races, but both of them look after the maintenance of the club’s ‘county headquarters’ at the Pinwherry club hut. Above all they are the true ‘men o’ miles’ racking up 20,000 miles between them each year, with the mid week brigade and the Sunday club rides.

Alan is no stranger to the racing scene either. He was the youngest ever Scottish BAR Champion, when at the age of 21 in 1963, he took the Championship title over 50, 100 and 12 hour distances.

Alan has been a member of Ayr Roads, since moving to Ayr in 1979, when he opened Carrick Cycles. Gordon has been a member for over thirty years.

All in all another great year for the Roads club.

Ayr Roads fielded seven riders in the Scottish National Cyclo Cross Championships held at Lochgelly in Fife on Sunday. At the time of going to press results were awaited.

Club runs last week logged over one hundred and twenty miles, with the mid week the biggest mileage taking in the three South Ayrshire Valleys of the Girvan, Assel and Stinchar before heading homewards via Lendalfoot. Sunday was a fifty mile jaunt on inland roads.

Club awards winners are:

Senior BAR (Best All-rounder and Club Champion: Michael Curran

Ladies BAR: Toni McIntosh

Junior Champion: Iain Fisher

Men’s League Champion: Ed Clifton

Ladies League Champion: Janet Erskine

Veteran’s league Champion: Scott Knox

Road Race Trophy: Janet Erskine

Ladies Road Race Trophy: Janet Erskine

Track Trophy: John Mason

Turnberry Circuit Trophy: Scott Maclean

Davie Bell Memorial Trophy: Greg Templeton

Hill Climb Trophy: Ed Clifton

Pennyglen Circuit Trophy: Calum MacDonald

Tourist Trophy: Billy Bradley

Sportive Trophy: Andrew Kent

Mason Trophy: Calum MacDonald

Veteran’s Cup: Alex McAllister

Club Member of the Year (The Provost’s Trophy) Scott Maclean

The club evening ‘10’ Mile League championship and Off Road trophies will be announced shortly.