One apiece for Calum and Alex

Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club staged their 15 mile Time Trial over the Pennyglen circuit, last Thursday where Calum MacDonald clocked an impressive 38 minutes 13 seconds for the distance. In second place was Alex McAllister in a time of 39:29.

No stranger to the Pennyglen and Turnberry Circuits, Alex has made these two lumpy events his own specialities over the past few years. Other club times were: Ed Clifton 40:04; Rhys Roberts 40:11; Michael Curran 40:37; Harry Brawley 41:02; Scott Knox 42:00; Iain Fisher 47:15; Aileen Fisher 50:40; Ollie Kelly 52:09 schoolboy; Robert Kelly 54:37 (mechanical delay)

Robert took the lanterne rouge title when a mechanical fault caused him problems on the Castlehill climb. On Saturday Alex and Calum went head to head in the Dumfries Cycling Club’s 25 mile circuit of Loch Ken. An event that has become very popular and mirrors the legendary Lake Windermere Circuit.

On this occasion Alex took revenge by beating Calum and the first Roads winner home in a time of 1:00:31. Calum was 44 seconds behind in a time of 1:01:15. Alastair McGibbon clocked 1:02:22 and Tom Gooding-Hill 1:02:32. Tom’s recent performances have been very impressive and for someone, whose training plans are badly affected by work and family commitments he has recorded a season’s best in a number of events.

The winner of the event was Chris Smart of Georgetown Racing Team in a time of 53:17.

Carrick Cycling Club rider, Kenny Armstrong took 4th place with a fine time of 56:03

On the mountain bike scene, John Gemmell of The Roads club is currently in leading position in his age category in the Scottish Mountain bike race series.

On Sunday John competed in the fourth round of the series at Dalbeattie, where he finished in second place. He is now looking forward to the Scottish National Championship in two weeks time and the final round of the series two weeks later.

All Ayrshire cycling fans will be hoping John brings another national medal back to Ayrshire.

On Sunday Harry Brawley and Craig Allison competed in the 25 Mile Time Trial on the West Ferry course, where both recorded personal bests, with Harry clocking 1:02:04 and Craig 1:00:20.

Craig was bitterly disappointed that he missed breaking the hour, due to going off course.

Sunday also had Mike McClelland head for Perthshire where he competed in the Sportive. Mike clocked a hard 55 miles with 2,500 feet of climbing in the event. Meanwhile, the club’s first retro ride on Sunday went down a treat. Needless to say, it will now become an annual event.