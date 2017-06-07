Search

Open pairs at Girvan

The Commercial Open Pairs was played on Sunday. Many thanks to Tom Bowie and family for their generous sponsorship. Congratulations to winners A Mcwhirter and T. Scobie Runners -up R Copeland and D . Anderson

The Commercial Open Pairs was played on Sunday at Girvan Bowling Club.

Many thanks to Tom Bowie and family for their generous sponsorship.

Pictured above are the winners A. Mcwhirter and T. Scobie and Runners-up R. Copeland and D. Anderson