Open pairs at Girvan

The Commercial Open Pairs was played on Sunday at Girvan Bowling Club.
Many thanks to Tom Bowie and family for their generous sponsorship.
Pictured above are the winners A. Mcwhirter and T. Scobie and Runners-up R. Copeland and D. Anderson
The Commercial Open Pairs was played on Sunday at Girvan Bowling Club.
Many thanks to Tom Bowie and family for their generous sponsorship.
Pictured above are the winners A. Mcwhirter and T. Scobie and Runners-up R. Copeland and D. Anderson
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Carrick Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.