Podium places for Ayr Roads cyclists

Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club featured in a number of events at the weekend, two of which secured podium places for the club, writes Iona Fisher.

The first was a 50 Mile Time Trial, the first of the season, promoted by the Fife Cyclist Association, where Toni McIntosh took second prize in the women’s race in a time of 2 hours 10 mins 6 seconds. Toni beat some of her main rivals at the distance (and a few men).

Already a Scottish National Team record holder at the distance, Toni was delighted with her performance that augurs well for the Scottish National Championship 50. Catriona MacGillivray took the first ladies prize.

The second podium place fell to John Gemmell, who made the trip to Fife also, where he competed in the Scottish Mountain Bike race at Lochore Meadows.

John is leading the series and is in a strong position to win his category in the overall series.

On the road scene, Paul Rodwell took 10th place in the ‘Crit Under the Castle’ at Stirling on Sunday, where young Beth Macrae also featured. At the time of going to press Beth’s results were awaited.

Young Iain Fisher continued his recent form by taking 9th place at Prissick near Middlesbrough in a circuit race.

Nearer to home, Ayr Roads featured in the Tour of Cumbrae, a 10 mile time trial round the island. Michael Curran took 7th place in a great time of 20:25. Craig Allison put up a good time also of 21:16. Jim Cusick of Dooley’s Racing Team put up a new course record of 19:19.

On Saturday Alastair McGibbon recorded a time of 24:17 in the Glasgow South 10 mile time trial on the old A77 course at Newton Mearns. Competitors faced a brutal head wind to the 5 mile turn. Alastair finished in 16th place. The winner was David Watson of Icarus Racing Team in 20:55.

In the club’s confined evening 10 mile time trial, only three riders took part in unfavourable conditions. Harry Brawley recorded the best time of 24:28. Only a second separated second place rider John McKie who clocked 24:29, with Scott Knox finishing in 25:46.

The club’s men o’ miles, who in all seasons can be seen on the roads of Ayrshire and Galloway favoured an eighty mile plus mid week run. A threesome cycled from Barrhill by the delightful Knowe clachan to Newton Stewart, before heading to New Galloway via Murray’s Monument and its grey mare’s tail and homewards via Carsphairn.

Sunday saw new members join the club run which took in east Ayrshire roads via Skares, Ochiltree and then across the Daleagles road to Dalmellington.

All in all a great week end for Ayrshire cyclists.