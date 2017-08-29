Search

Portpatrick hosts Mixed Open

Winners P. Guest & E. Guest (Pryors Hayes).
The Nan Cook mixed open was held at Portpatrick Golf Club.

1st – P. Guest & E. Guest (Pryors Hayes) 84 – 21.4 = 62.6

2nd – G. Coulter & K. McWilliam (Wigtownshire County) 72 – 8.2 = 64.8

3rd – P. Gerrard & E. Gerrard (Portpatrick) 83 – 17.8 = 65.2

4th – K. Graham & C. Graham (Whitecraigs) 78 – 10 = 68

Scratch – R. Dodds & T. Milligan (Portpatrick) - 77 (BIH)

Nearest The Pin @ 11th (Gents Only) – Douglas Cunningham (Carluke)

Nearest the Pin @ 15th (Ladies Only) – Liz Guest (Pryors Hayes)