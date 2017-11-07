Prize night at Dailly

Dailly bowling club recently held a night of celebration. The club congratulated the winners of their much sought after trophies as well as celebrating another successful year of bowling for the club.
Winner of the Gents championship was Joey MacIllraith and Marion McWhirter secured the ladies championship trophy.
The winter season now welcomes the carpet bowls on a Friday night at the club, members old and new always welcome.
