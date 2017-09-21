Racing abandoned at Ayr Gold Cup weekend

Racing at the Ayr Gold Cup meeting this weekend has been abandoned after an inspection due to a waterlogged course.

The meeting which was due to run from Thursday, September 21 has been abandoned following an early morning inspection by Chris Dennis, BHA Northern Course Inspector, PJ McDonald, the Northern Jockey Safety Officer and Ayr Racecourse officials.

However Ayr Racecourse say that ticket holders will be refunded and are still welcome to join them for the day on Saturday where there will be racing on big screens and a line up of entertainments.

A statement from Ayr Racecourse today said: “Although there has been marginal improvement in the Area affected two and a half furlongs out it was clear that there was no option but to abandon the remainder of the meeting.

“The track was perfectly raceable on Wednesday but the rainfall on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning of 17mm – just under three quarters of an inch – led to this problem. There is a further 6mm of rain forecast today (Friday).

“An unprecedented total of 180 mm – seven inches - of rain had fallen at Ayr in the past five weeks. The rest of the course was heavy but racecable and work will start immediately to determine whether there is an underlining problem at the two and a half furlong marker.

“However anyone who has purchased a ticket for the Thursday, Friday or Saturday of the William Hill Ayr Gold Cup Festival are still welcome to join us at Ayr Racecourse for the day. Full refunds will be given to everyone who has bought a ticket for any of the three days. These refunds will be processed next week however, you are still welcome to join us on Saturday for free.

“We will be opening the doors at 11am and will be showing racing on big screens from Newbury, Newmarket and Catterick and you will be able to bet here on course. We will also have fantastic entertainment on offer throughout the day and evening and the bars and facilities in our main stand will be open. Please ensure you bring along your ticket from either Thursday, Friday or Saturday and last admissions will be at 2pm. To confirm, gates open at 11am and all customers must be in at 2pm. No more admissions after 2pm.”