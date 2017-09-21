Racing abandoned for first day of Gold Cup at Ayr

Racing has been abandoned for today (Thursday, September 21) at the Ayr Gold Cup festival weekend due to a waterlogged home straight on the course.

Ayr Racecourse say that 15mm of rain overnight on already saturated ground meant they had no choice but to cancel.

A statement on the festival website said: “Racing at Ayr today has been abandoned due to an area of waterlogged ground on the home straight.

“There was 15mm of rain overnight on already saturated ground leaving an area on the home straight waterlogged and unsafe to race today.”

Races listed for today included the Doonside Cup.

On Friday, September 22, Ladies Day at the festival, there are two Class 1 Listed races including the Harry Rosebery Stakes.

Trainer Charlie Hills is plotting a glorious weekend when he sends his four year-old Shanghai Glory on the long trip to Ayr for the William Hill Ayr Gold Cup race on Saturday.

The sponsors have the Mrs Fitri Hay owned horse at 10-1 favourite and Jamie Spencer takes the mount on Shanghai Glory who last year won a Listed race at the Curragh.

Richard Fahey has is likely to have several runners in the £200,000 contest and the Godolphin owned Toscanini was the subject of a gamble from 16s into 14s and there was also a move for Naggers, trained by Paul Midgeley, from 20s into 16s. John Gosden is sending Johnny Barnes from his Newmarket base and he is quoted at 14-1 while another southern raider attracting support is Ed Walker’s Aeolus (20-1).