Record holder Toni is back in form

Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club’s record holder and multi Scottish Champion was back in form at the weekend.

Toni McIntosh recorded the fastest Ayrshire lady’s time in the Fullarton Wheelers, Bill Moore Memorial 10 Mile Time Trial on Sunday. Toni, who has got off to a poor start this season, recorded a fine time of 23 minutes 20 seconds to take second place to Catriona MacGillvery of the RT racing team’s 22:31.

Also regaining form and in the same event Alastair McGibbon recorded a personal best of 22:06.

Other Ayr Roads times were: Calum MacDonald 22:29; Jody Gerrard 23:33; Harry Brawley 24:18; Duncan McArthur 24:35; John Gemmell 26:21

The overall winner of the event was Chris Smart of George Town Racing in a time of 19:45. The only rider to beat the magic 30 mph barrier. Kenny Armstrong of Carrick Cycling Club was the fastest Ayrshire rider in an excellent time of 20:29.

On Thursday night another three personal best times were recorded in the club’s 10 Mile Time Trial on the Loans course. First fastest was Calum MacDonald in 22:23, with the other times:

Mark Warters 22:34 another personal best from the week before, Alastair McGibbon 22:40,

Jody Gerrard 23:19, Steven Maclean 24:20 pb, John McKie 24:29, Jim Smith 26:08, John Gemmell 26:14, David Hill, riding his first ever Time Trial in a time of 28:14 and Andy Conway 29:17 pb.

In the Ingleston Criterium Beth Macrae took another 10th place in the ladies series, clocking up some more points, while Martin Lindsay suffered road rash in a crash and had to pull out of the race.

Ayr Roads riders also took part in the popular and well supported Marie Curie Etape Caledonia Sportive on Sunday. They completed the challenging 81 mile route that starts and ends in Pitlochry and takes in the steep climbs of Perthshire, including Schiehallion and enjoyed the exhilarating views of the Scottish Highlands.

On Saturday another five members completed the 75 Mile Lew Weaver Memorial Sportive at Dunblane, where they experienced wet conditions.

On the touring front three club members rendezvoused with the Roads, Northern Ireland member and thoroughly enjoyed a delightful three day tour of Galloway, with their base at Castle Douglas.

The ever popular Solway Coast and Rhinns o’ Kells routes were ridden, with the first day taking in the Laurieston to Gatehouse of Fleet circuit and ending at Castle Douglas via Rhonehouse.

The midweek run was in two parts with two riders clocking up over sixty miles over southern Ayrshire roads from Barr, Glen Trool, Straiton and Dalmellington, before returning by home roads. Another foursome headed for the club hut on Stinchar’s Vale.

The Sunday group were nearer to home, with the Ballycoach Climb their starter, before taking in the Girvan Valley and Culzean circuit.

The Bill Moore Memorial Time Trial took place last weekend and saw five riders from Carrick Cycling Club take to the start line.

Hosted by local club Fullarton Wheelers, the course utilised approximately ten miles of the A78 between the Eglinton Interchange and Barassie with breezy but favourable conditions equating to some fast times for the full field of Scottish racers.

Kenny Armstrong posted Carrick CC’s fasted time of the day at 20:29 which secured him second place on the day. Mark Skilling was the fastest over 40’s rider at 21:03 with teammate Mick Robb just behind with 21:08.

Further improvement beckoned for Davie Fulton with an impressive personal best time of 23:30, whilst James Brown completed the CCC line up with a time of 24:40