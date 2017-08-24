Richmond Cup played over new King Robert the Bruce course

The results of the Girvan Golf Club’s August medal brought in as winner Paul Morrison (19)61 followed by Kyle McCreadie (6)62, M. Campbell (9)63 with Jim Lafferty David Heron and Malcolm Swan all on nett 64.

Kyle McCreadie had the lowest gross score of the round.

This coming Sunday the Girvan gents will be playing for the Captain’s Prize and there is a lot of conjecture as to what James Baillie will come up with, perhaps a tour round the Coastguard Station. Over at Turnberry in the Richmond Cup, a Stableford competition, J. Mills (15)39 points came in to win followed by Donald Hendry (13)37 points and W. Young (16) 35 points all played over the King Robert the Bruce course.

In the Wednesday medal Steven Stamper (+1)70 won followed by D. Carr (8)79 both on the Bruce course with Richard Devenish (8)80 on the Ailsa course.

QUOTATIONS OF THE WEEK; ‘If there is one thing I have learned during my years as a professional, it is the only thing constant about golf is its inconstancy’. A profound statement made by Jack Nicklaus. A little known Japanese professional Mamoru Osanal, back in 1999 made an even more profound statement when he mentioned what he got out of golf other than prize money. ‘On the course, I learn about myself, the sport, the other competitors, nature, discipline and mind control. It is an enlightening experience.’ Wow! All that and he gets paid for it.

TALES FROM THE CADDYSHACK; Over the weekend the ladies of Europe have been competing against the ladies of the USA in the Solheim Cup in Iowa and I have been watching it on the TV. The ladies strut about the fairways and greens and from what I have seen so far they have every right to do so.

Their chipping and putting is phenomenal, something to be admired. Their concentration is fierce, barely a smile escapes them except when a partner sinks a long putt for a birdie and then the hand comes up in salute with a brief glimpse of a smile. Unfortunately the USA won handsomely, but the Europeans put up a good fight and did not give up in the singles easily. However I was surprised to find that the caddies were bedecked in the same uniform as the ladies they were caddying for, very smart.

Mind you the ladies were very pedantic over every shot and even on the greens had their notebooks out before making any putt. Who dare criticise the way the ladies play, certainly not I, but the TV coverage could have been better.