Road cycling dominates

Road cycling dominated the weekend itinerary for Ayr Burners Cycling QTS with members enjoying two different group rides. The Saturday bunch set off from the usual haunt of the Burns Centre for a three hour easy paced pedal which took in the heights of the Ayrshire Alps before returning via Penny Glen.

On Sunday a ten strong Burners group headed for Dumfries House via the quiet back roads of South and East Ayrshire.

On the Cyclocross scene the action was at Chatelherault Park in South Lanarkshire where a tough course was laid out in the magnificent setting of the popular country estate near Hamilton. Not one but two steep running sections would prove to be the key feature of the race with strong running legs being an essential asset in the battle for positions. Gary Currie, pictured above, made the journey for Ayr Burners and closed off his 2016/17 Cyclocross season with a fantastic 19th place finish.

