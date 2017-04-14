Roberts family combination wins Finnie Shield at Girvan

Girvan Golf Club Finnie’s Shield, a foursome competition, was played on 26th March and won by William Roberts and William Roberts Jr. nett 62.4 followed by Jim Lafferty and Malcolm Swan 63, Michael Morgan and Jim McCrorie 63.4.

Congratulations to a family combination in winning this attractive trophy. In the Girvan April Medal Henry McMaster (11)57 came in to win followed by David Clark (8)58, William Roberts Jnr. (16)62 and Gregor Mackintosh (4)63. David Clark had the lowest gross score of the round. Now every time the weather allows on a Thursday the gentlemen of the Girvan Probus Club gather to play golf over the Girvan course.

Well last Thursday Alistair Scobie achieved what very few golfers ever manage, he scored a hole in one, yes an ace at the fifth hole using a very peculiar club, a Dunlop ’No problem no.2’. A club I am not familiar with but according to Alistair if you want to score a hole in one it is a club you must have in your bag. Congratulations Alistair, I enjoyed my drink in celebration. Meanwhile over at Turnberry in the second round of the Logan Trophy Hugh Devine came in with (4)72 followed by Gregor Mackintosh (3)73 and Andrew Huxtable (4)75. In the Turnberry Junior medal played on 9th. April Daniel Long came in with the winning score of (14)63 followed by Euan Ferguson (3)68 and William Jamieson (24)68.

TALES FROM THE CADDYSHACK

Congratulations to Sergio Garcia for winning his first Major tournament, the 2017 Masters in Augusta although he kept me awake half the night in doing so.

The Masters always has a good following not only for its scenic beauty, but also perhaps as it is the first Major of the year and the only one always played over the same course in Augusta. All this started in 1934 with Bobby Jones looking to devise a course which would present a fair challenge to invited golfers of all capabilities. A friend loaned me the book ‘The Bobby Jones Story’ by O.B. Keeler and Grantland Rice and it is a very interesting account of this famous golfer’s life. Bobby took a keen interest in golf at the very young age of five when he used to follow around the local golf course Stewart Maiden, the professional at the East Lake Golf Club who was known as ‘Kiltie’ no doubt because he came from Carnoustie in Scotland.

Bobby had to work his way through the ranks and did not automatically win everything he entered. It is interesting to note that Bobby’s first US Open at Toledo in 1920 when he was only 18 years old he came in eighth place, a very good showing for a young amateur. The winner was Ted Ray an Englishman beating Harry Vardon by one stroke. At the final hole of 322 yards Ray had thrashed a drive some 300 yards straight down the middle of the fairway. Now remember that this was probably either a gutta percha or a Haskell golf ball hit with a hickory shafted club so this was a mighty blow in those days. His pitch to the green was well away from the hole and his first putt some four feet short on greens not of today’s quality. He was then informed that he had to sink this four foot putt to win the US Open. Ray handed his putter to his caddy, took the habitual pipe from his mouth, cleaned and refilled it before lighting it to his satisfaction. He then proceeded to sink the putt and pick up his prize no doubt still puffing on his pipe. As everyone knows Bobby Jones gave up golf to fulfil his function as a lawyer and died prematurely. But he is always remembered with affection at this time of year.

Girvan Golf Club junior results; 1 Brook Mills (60) 2nd Kieren Beauchamp (61) 3rd Kyle Brown (68) 4th David Oliphant (68) 5th Alex McCrindle (68) 6th Mason Brook (78)